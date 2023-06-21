Watch CBS News

Minutes melt away in search for missing Titanic sub (Look-live/3:30 p ET)

Crews searching for the Titan submersible that went missing with five people on board near the wreckage of the Titanic said they heard banging sounds in 30-minute intervals that continued for hours after additional sonar devices were deployed, it said. Rescuers are in a race against time to find the 21-foot vessel – roughly the size of a minivan – that was touring the wreckage of the Titanic when it disappeared. Chris Nguyen has the latest from Boston. (CNN)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.