Minutes melt away in search for missing Titanic sub (Look-live/3:30 p ET)

Crews searching for the Titan submersible that went missing with five people on board near the wreckage of the Titanic said they heard banging sounds in 30-minute intervals that continued for hours after additional sonar devices were deployed, it said. Rescuers are in a race against time to find the 21-foot vessel – roughly the size of a minivan – that was touring the wreckage of the Titanic when it disappeared. Chris Nguyen has the latest from Boston. (CNN)