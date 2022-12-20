Watch CBS News

MARTA unveils first look at new rail cars

The now-under-construction rail cars will replace the entire fleet for MARTA. The current aging fleet has cars that are up to 40 years old. The new rail cars will go into service for the transit system in 2025.
