Lenny Kravitz steps back into his past with upcoming album Lenny Kravitz, recording artist, on his upcoming album: "The new album has been interesting. It's going to come out this fall, but it's it's sort of a look back. It's the album that I didn't make in my teens, that never happened. And that happened because of the book I wrote, "Let Love Rule," which came out in the beginning of the pandemic. It was a New York Times bestseller. And it was it was a really great experience of going back and looking at my life and exploring things that I hadn't thought about in a long time. And so I really got into that era of my life because the book was from zero to 24 up until the record deal. And so there was music that I was working on at the time when I was a teenager that did come out, and then I got my stuff together and figured myself out, and I came out with my first album, "Let Love Rule." So this is that record that I never made, which is very cool and very liberating, and it's just very interesting to look at. So it's kind of a step back into my past, but also forward at the same time because it's an interpretation of that." (AP)