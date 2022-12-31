Watch CBS News

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor, and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.