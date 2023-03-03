National News
Legal expert weighs in on Murdaugh guilty verdict
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder on Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction. (AP)
