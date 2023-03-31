Legal expert: Paltrow 'very likeable' during court case Emily D. Baker, legal analyst: “This was a very interesting case because it's the type of collision case that goes to trial often, whether it be a car crash, ski crashes may be a little more rare. But when you factor in a massive celebrity and a case on film, you get the weight of the world kind of watching a case going, why does this go to trial? And it's like, actually, this happens in courtrooms all the time. I was surprised after eight days how fast this jury came back, but only a little bit, because we knew that if they were finding for Gwyneth Paltrow or finding 50, 50 percent liability, that they didn't have to decide damages, which is really the time taking component. So when I saw how quickly the jury came back, I went, this is probably going to be a verdict very much in Paltrow's favor.” (AP)