Lanterns and crescents: More American retailers are courting Ramadan shoppers For this year’s Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which started last week, Target rolled out its first dedicated Ramadan and Eid collection, including decoration kits with crescent and lantern-shaped cutouts. It’s one of the latest signs of big U.S. retailers catering to American Muslim shoppers, in this case, for decorations and children’s activities. (AP)