John Wick returns: 'Sell the character, sell the pain' Chad Stahelski, director and Keanu Reeves, actor/executive producer - on the many stairs scenes: Reeves: "I don't know. It's not like you try or we try to, like, doc a perfect match for me. I always look at it like you can kind of know, like, this is me. And then there's another movement that I think isn't. I don't think we're looking to sell it perfectly." Stahelski: "No, we're looking for that just organic marriage between the two." (AP)