Idris Elba brings ‘Luther’ to the big screen Idris Elba, actor, on making the popular “Luther” TV series into a movie: “It was a challenge, you know, but it was a good one. I mean, this is a gift that keeps giving. I’ve played this character for ten years and here I am taking it from TV to film, which is a rarity. You know, it's not often done well." (AP)