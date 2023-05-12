How Would a Debt Ceiling Crisis Impact Families? Ryan Brewer is an associate professor of finance at Indiana University. Brewer states the American economy has never intentionally defaulted. The United States has had a debt ceiling system since 1917 when Congress promulgated it. Since that time, the debt ceiling has been raised about 100 times and lowered 5 times. The United States has been in a system of deficit spending intentionally as this has allowed for the financing of innovation. Deficit spending in the United States since World War II has been responsible for significant parts of scientific innovation across the world. If the United States defaults on the national debt, then there would be a cascade of problems. This would include internal struggles to pay for Social Security, Medicare, Health and Human Services projects, Veterans Administration projects, and military projects. Defaulting would also cause a cascade in financial markets, resulting in chaos for corporations, families, employees, and those who employ others. Failing to raise the debt ceiling would cause all kinds of problems the United States would not want to face. (AP)