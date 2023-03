Hong Kong's MIRROR launches English song Ian Chan, member of Hong Kong boyband MIRROR: "We kind of want to show the possibility of what a boy band from Hong Kong can bring to everyone. Yeah, because in the past few years we have been focusing on the local market and we luckily we got our fans base here. But we hope to, hopefully we can bring ourselves and bring Cantopop to more, more places. And then, by then, maybe like people from overseas can get to know more about Cantopop." (AP)