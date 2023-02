Atlanta Now News at 10

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sets a record, a 20th-anniversary edition of "Chicago," and a look at "Seriously Red." (CNN)

Hollywood Minute 2/7: 'Black Panther 2' sets record "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sets a record, a 20th-anniversary edition of "Chicago," and a look at "Seriously Red." (CNN)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On