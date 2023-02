Atlanta Now News at 10

Watch HBCU Basketball this week! Southern Jaguars at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, Saturday 2/25/23 at 4 pm on CW69!

HBCU Basketball - Sat 2-25 - Southern at Bethune-Cookman Watch HBCU Basketball this week! Southern Jaguars at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, Saturday 2/25/23 at 4 pm on CW69!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On