Gov. Kemp, GEMA coordinate effort to assist Georgians impacted by Hurricane Idalia Reports of Hurricane Idalia's storm damage poured into GEMA’s State Operations Center on August 30, 2023, where mobilization efforts were underway to assist Georgians impacted by the storm. For the latest storm and emergency updates, you can call 1-800-TRY-GEMA or visit https://gema.georgia.gov/.