Atlanta Now News at 10

Willi Ninja, 'Godfather of Voguing,' celebrated in Google Doodle (CNN/Google)

Google Doodle celebrates 'Godfather of Voguing' Willi Ninja, 'Godfather of Voguing,' celebrated in Google Doodle (CNN/Google)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On