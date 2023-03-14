Watch CBS News

Ghostface returns in 'Scream VI'

Jenna Ortega, actor - on hers and Melissa Barrera's characters: "They have their own personal struggles and different - just different ways of living and growing up. And I also think because they weren't a part of the original attacks and are just kind of stuck with them due to bloodline and relation, I think is incredibly frustrating but then also really foreign and off-putting. And also them being sisters, them being separated for a really long time. I think that there's a lot of layers to their relationship in the way that they have to navigate things in a way that's still kind and respectful of one another." (AP)
