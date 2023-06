Atlanta Now News at 10

MUG: FL/ Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting of Neighbor (CNN/Marion County, Fla. Sheriff's Office)

FL: Deadly shooting of neighbor; Woman charged mugshot MUG: FL/ Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting of Neighbor (CNN/Marion County, Fla. Sheriff's Office)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On