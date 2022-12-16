Watch CBS News

First teaser trailer for "Barbie" released

The first teaser for the upcoming "Barbie" movie was released on Friday. The teaser echoes the classic "2001," with Helen Mirren narrating as babies look up at the towering figure of Margot Robbie in the title role.
