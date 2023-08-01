First Republican 2024 presidential debate draws near Meg Kinnard, Associated Press, National Politics Reporter: "I'm Meg Kinnard national politics reporter for the Associated Press. The candidates competing for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential contest have their first debate of this campaign cycle. Coming up, the Republican National Committee has set the first GOP debate for August 23rd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The RNC has also set in place several different layers of qualifications as the candidates need to meet before they can appear on the stage. Those include meeting at least 1% in three high-quality national polls or meeting that mark in a mixture of national polls in early voting states." (AP)