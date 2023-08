Atlanta Now News at 10

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71 after unnamed medical issue (CNN/New Jersey Governor's Office)

File: NJ Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71 New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71 after unnamed medical issue (CNN/New Jersey Governor's Office)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On