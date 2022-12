Atlanta Now News at 10

Convicted leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. (CNN/Kent County Sheriff's Dept)

File - Leader of Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced Convicted leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. (CNN/Kent County Sheriff's Dept)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On