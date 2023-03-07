Female directors say 'things are changing' in Hollywood Sarah Polley, "Women Talking" director: "I think something's changing. I mean, certainly that obnoxious auteur who knows everything and is dictatorial and takes credit for everything still exists. But I think it's diminishing. And when you see people like the Daniels, it's a very different model. And they've spent this entire awards season shining light on other people's films and on my film and really sharing the light and being conscious of how they move through the world and how to be generous. So I kind of feel like there's enough models of hope for people of all genders right now that I think that that's fading." (AP)