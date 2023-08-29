Watch CBS News

Faculty member is fatally shot on campus at UNC

Rushil Umaretiya, UNC-Chapel Hill student: “First I thought it was like a hurricane or something, but then you get the text like somebody is armed and dangerous, and you're stuck for like half an hour or an hour. It was tense.” (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.