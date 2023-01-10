Watch CBS News

Ex-Trump exec gets 5-month prison sentence

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire whose testimony helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud, was sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks. (AP)
