Economics of the Writers Guild Strike Jason Vredenburg is a Teaching Associate Professor in the College of Arts and Letters at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. His areas of research include American Literature, Cinema Studies, Television Studies, and the Automobile Culture. Here he traces how this strike by the Writers Guild of America is different from their previous strikes. In the past the strikes involved increasing revenue from new technologies. In the 50's and 60's they struck over residuals for television, in the 70's and 80's they struck over cable television, and in 2007 they struck over streaming which was just getting started. Now they are striking when the streaming business is shrinking; in effect, fighting over a "shrinking pie." Another difference is that Producers want to shrink the size of the so-called "writers' rooms" and implement much more of a freelance or "gig" economy. The WGA says that will lead to fewer writers getting work and restricting future opportunities young writers. (AP)