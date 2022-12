Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato rock iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York on Friday (December 9) boasted a star-studded lineup of performers, including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, the Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, and Charlie Puth. It will air on the CW Network as well as be available to stream on CWTV.com on December 17.