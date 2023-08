Atlanta Now News at 10

AG Merrick Garland announces US attorney leading Hunter Biden probe is now a special counsel. (CNN/Pool)

DC: Garland - Weiss named special counsel in Hunter Biden probe AG Merrick Garland announces US attorney leading Hunter Biden probe is now a special counsel. (CNN/Pool)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On