David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair, who is also writing and directing “Superman: Legacy ” for July 2025, tweeted about the casting Tuesday (27 JUNE 2023), which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed. (AP)