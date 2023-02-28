Watch CBS News

Courteney Cox gets star on Walk of Fame

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, actors, Kudrow: “We just want to say that we're deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being." (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.