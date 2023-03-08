Chef Wolfgang Puck previews Oscars menu Wolfgang Puck, chef: "We make for years now, our smoked salmon Oscars with caviar and we make the chicken pot pie with black truffles, and we make always different kind of onion lotus. And then we have new things like we have Chef Elliot from CUT in London, one of our restaurants there. And he said, I told him, 'Let's make something English.' So he said, 'Okay, we're going to have English trifle with sherry and we're going to have fish and chips the best way, gluten free and everything. And then we're going to have a beef Wellington. And our friends from Japan, we always use some Miyazaki beef, which is the best Japanese beef, and we get some delicious branzino, we're going to cook it really slightly and serve it with a bouillabaisse sauce, like a slightly reduced sauce like that with tomatoes and saffron and a little rouille in it. So it's going to be a delicious meal. And Gary made us all the chocolate cigars and the whole pastry department is going to look like a pastry shop." (AP)