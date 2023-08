Canadian wildfires trigger "crisis situation" as Hurricane Hilary intensifies (3:30p ET) Mass evacuations have been ordered in the Northwest Territories of Canada where hundreds of wildfires are scorching through earth, homes, and businesses -- and that's just in that region. More than one-thousand fires are burning across the entire country, once again triggering unhealthy air quality in the northern United States. This, as a rapidly intensifying hurricane threatens the west coast. (CNN)