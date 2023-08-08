Atlanta Now News at 10

Campbell Soup Company buys Sovos Brands, maker of Rao's for $2.7 billion (CNN/Rao's)

Campbell's buys Rao's maker for nearly $3B Campbell Soup Company buys Sovos Brands, maker of Rao's for $2.7 billion (CNN/Rao's)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On