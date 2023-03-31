Watch CBS News

Brooke Shields tells her story in documentary

Brooke Shields, actor, entrepreneur: “I was worried about the MeToo stuff just because…. I didn't want it to be reduced to just a headline. And yet I knew that if I didn't, I would have felt like a hypocrite or inauthentic. You know, I haven't been able to talk about it up until now. And then it felt like, you know, you sort of owe it to yourself. And I just hoped that out of 2 hours and however many minutes, the one brief story was not going to-- I mean, I knew it's going to be clickbait-- but I was hoping. I was worried that I would get let down again by the press.” (AP)
