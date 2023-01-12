Watch CBS News

Biden: Classified doc found in 'personal library'

President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his "personal library" at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage. (AP)
