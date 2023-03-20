Watch CBS News

Barrymore, Stiller, more turn out to celebrate Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, actor: "Well, it's probably a huge surprise because I never, never thought about it in my life. I just kind of did my stuff and I didn't, awards I didn't really think about that. I just tried to work hard and make the movies. And then when they called, I was proud and excited for my family man, and they have been so nice to me, everybody here at the Kennedy Center. And last night I got to know a lot of the people. It's just been awesome." (AP)
