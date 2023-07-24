'Barbenheimer' is a hit at the box office Lauren Banall, drag performer: "Well, the basic tenets of both drag and Barbie are about being whoever you want to be, no matter what society tells you. So when Barbie first came out, women couldn't even have their own credit cards. And she was an astronaut and had her own house. And, you know, drag is all about being whoever you want to be, even if it's just for an hour or two. It's just you can change your identity just by changing your clothes. So drag queens always identify with Barbie, not only because the looks are fierce and we love pink, but it's all about self-empowerment. And that's what drag is all about." (AP)