Atlanta BeltLine building trail connecting to MARTA A $25 million grant is allowing the BeltLine to build a trail that connects to MARTA. As a result of the grant, 80 percent of the BeltLine will be complete -- or substantially under construction -- within two years. "The BeltLine is an opportunity for communities across Atlanta to have a better quality of life," said US Sen. Jon Ossoff. "We want to accelerate the project as part of the bipartisan law to do that."