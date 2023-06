Are you using sunscreen correctly? The thing that most people get wrong about sunscreen is they use it as a primary defense against UV radiation when really sunscreen should be a part of a UV radiation protection plan. That can include avoiding the midday sun. So, trying to keep your activities in the earlier morning or later afternoon to evening, to looking for shade when you can find it, and to wearing protective clothing, which can include hats with a wide brim and sunglasses with wide lenses. (AP - Campus Insights)