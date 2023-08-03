Watch CBS News

AP Top Stories August 3 - AM

This is AP NewsMinute. Donald Trump is due to be arraigned in federal court in Washington, DC on Thursday. The former president is charged with four felony counts, related to his effort to overturn the 2020 election. (AP)
