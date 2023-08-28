Watch CBS News

AP Top Stories August 28 - AM

This is AP NewsMinute. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Idalia is likely to become a Category Two hurricane. It could approach Florida's west coast on Wednesday. A state of emergency was declared for at least 33 Florida counties. (AP)
