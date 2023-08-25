Watch CBS News

AP Top Stories August 25 - AM

This is AP NewsMinute. Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday evening. He was released on bond. The former president is facing charges, accused of illegally scheming to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.