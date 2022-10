Annual College Fair providing $40 Million in scholarships in Stonecrest through Oct. 27 The 7th Annual Free College Scholarship Fair is underway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. through October 27, 2022, where thousands of students are tapping into millions of dollars of free scholarships. For more information or to register, click here: www.infinitescholar.org