Amin Joseph 'excited' for life after 'Snowfall' Amin Joseph, actor, on ‘Snowfall’ ending with sixth season: “It feels good. I mean, everyone is asking that like, ‘Yo, how does it feel? You sad?’ It's like, no, we really got to tell a full story, you know what I mean? So I think we're excited about that at least I am. And yeah, it's new beginnings after that. But for this chapter, we're able to close it out the way we wanted to, you know?” (AP)