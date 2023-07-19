Watch CBS News

AL: Carlee Russell investigation/Hoover PD

AL: Police say they're unable to verify a woman's account that she was abducted by a man and woman and held for two days after she stopped to check on a toddler walking down the side of a highway (CNN/WBRC)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.