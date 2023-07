Atlanta Now News at 10

Search of Russell's computer shows she searched for information on bus tickets and abductions (CNN/WBRC)

AL: Carlee Russell folo/Hoover PD: Search history Search of Russell's computer shows she searched for information on bus tickets and abductions (CNN/WBRC)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On