Actor Robert Blake dies at 89 Robert Blake, actor: "You know a comic has to make people laugh no matter what the hell's going on in life. There are days when I'm hysterical but nobody would ever pay me for it because I'm only funny when I feel like being funny but I can act no matter what and I could do that when I was two years old that's just my gag. So as a prisoner, I suck - as an actor they pay me." (AP)