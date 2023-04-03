Watch CBS News

ABC's 'General Hospital' turns 60

Josh Swickard, actor and Laura Wright, actor: Wright - on how soap operas have changed over the years in the United States: "Oh, you're going to get me emotional. Well, you know, I mean, there's only four, so that's a big difference and that's heartbreaking, but the exciting part is 'General Hospital' is still here. And they've changed in how quick we move. I think they've changed in how long our scenes are. Scenes used to be 8 to 10 pages." Swickard: "What?" Wright: "Now they're a page and a half to three. If we get a four page scene or five page scene, that's like insane. But that makes sense now because storytelling and all walks are different with how quickly things with technology move." (AP)
