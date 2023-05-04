Watch CBS News

5 things to know about the coronation

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, the machinery of crown and state are busy preparing for the event. On 6 May 2023, King Charles III, who officially became king when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, will be officially crowned. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.