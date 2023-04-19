Atlanta Now News at 10

April 19th, 1995: In Oklahoma City, a truck bomb destroys the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. (AP)

0419 Today in History April 19th, 1995: In Oklahoma City, a truck bomb destroys the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. (AP)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On