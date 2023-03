Atlanta Now News at 10

March 28th, 1979 - America's worst commercial nuclear accident takes place at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania. (AP)

0328 Today in History March 28th, 1979 - America's worst commercial nuclear accident takes place at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania. (AP)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On